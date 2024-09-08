Dubai: Lucidia, a leading AI customer experience management platform based in Riyadh, has announced a major change in its work schedule, becoming the first company in Saudi Arabia to implement a four-day work week.

The new policy, which was put into effect in recent hours, marks a significant shift from the traditional five-day workweek.

The decision by Lucidia has garnered growing attention and discussion on social media, with many users expressing excitement and curiosity about the potential impacts of this new schedule.

The company’s move is seen as a bold step in improving work-life balance and productivity, as well as enhancing employee satisfaction.

According to Al Ekhbariya TV channel, the adoption of a four-day work week by Lucidia is an unprecedented development in the Kingdom. The company’s innovative approach has impressed many, and there is keen interest in observing the results of this experiment, including its effects on employee productivity and work quality.

Saudi human resources expert Dr. Khalil Al Thiyabi highlighted the importance of aligning the Kingdom’s weekly vacation with global standards.