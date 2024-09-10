Dubai: Jordanian authorities have announced the reopening of the King Hussein Bridge for passenger travel starting Tuesday, while it will remain closed for cargo transport.
The West Bank-Jordan crossing, also known as the Allenby Bridge Crossing, was closed on Sunday following a shooting attack by a Jordanian truck driver that killed three Israelis.
Jordan’s Public Security Directorate confirmed the reopening for passengers but stated that the bridge would remain closed to trucks. The directorate also urged travellers to follow the instructions to facilitate smooth transit.
Israeli authorities also announced that Allenby Bridge crossing between Israel and Jordan will reopen for passengers only following directives by security officials.