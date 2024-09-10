Cairo: The number of rulings issued on labour cases in Saudi Arabia increased by 47% in the first half of this year against the same period in 2023, according to a media report.

The resolved cases were pertaining to requests for overdue wages, allowances, compensation, rewards, final exit and service certificates, reported Saudi newspaper Al Watan.

In recent years, Saudi labour tribunals have kept abreast of major developments in the kingdom’s job market by fast-tracking decisions on related disputes and protecting rights of workers and employers alike.

A labour case is handled in 20 days on average, the report said. The approach is credited with contributing to improving the work environment and making it more stable and attractive in the kingdom, observers say.

Saudi Arabia, a country of 32.2 million, is home to a large community of expatriate workers.

A mechanism has been introduced in the kingdom to reach friendly settlements to disputes that may break out between the employee and the employer to ensure stable relationship between the contractual parties.

Efforts to reach an amicable settlement mark the first phase in handling suits on labour rows during which mediation endeavours are made to bring views of the parties involved closer in a bid to reach a compromise acceptable to both sides.

If not, the suit is referred to a labour court within the 21 days of the first settlement session.