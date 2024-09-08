Cairo: Saudi security authorities arrested over 22,000 foreigners in one week for violating the kingdom’s residency, labour and border security laws, marking one of the highest apprehension figures reported in a relentless nationwide clampdown on illegals.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said 22,021 arrests were made over the period of August 29- September 4 in field campaigns.

The tally included 14,508 violators of the residency rules, 4,511 for infringing the border security system and 3,002 others for breaching labour laws.

A total of 15,108 illegals, including 1,112 women, are currently being subjected to disciplinary measures.

Moreover, 5,917 others have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents ahead of deportation while 2,249 more violators are finalising their travel reservations.

Some 11,242 violators were deported from the kingdom during the same period.

Saudi authorities, furthermore, arrested 11 people involved in transporting, sheltering and employing violators of the kingdom’s residency, border and work regulations.

The Saudi Interior Ministry has repeatedly warned that those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the kingdom or provide them with transportation, shelter or any sort of assistance face penalties of a maximum of 15 years in prison, and a fine of up to SR1 million, besides confiscating the transport and the accommodation means.

Saudi authorities are pursuing a high-profile security campaign, dubbed “A country without a violator” targeting irregular expatriates. The Interior Ministry issues weekly updates on the arrests.