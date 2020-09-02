Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi Wednesday renewed support for a UAE-Israeli peace treaty during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
During a phone call from the Israeli premier, Al Sissi emphasised Egypt’s backing for any step helping establish peace in the region, an Egyptian presidential spokesman said.
Such peace “should maintain the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, allow the establishment of their independent state and provide for Israeli security,” the official added in an online statement.
“The President [Al Sissi] hailed the declaration of the Emirati-Israeli agreement under US sponsorship as a step in this direction,” he added.
Al Sissi, whose country was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, urged Israel against taking unilateral steps including annexation of Palestinian lands, warning that such moves would wreck chances for peace.
The Egyptian leader called for providing favourable conditions to break a long-standing logjam in Palestinian-Israeli peacemaking and restart negotiations between both sides to reach a “fair and comprehensive” solution to the Palestinian problem based on a two-state formula, the official added.
The UAE-Israeli peace pact declared on August 13 establishes full cooperation between both countries and stops Israeli plans to annex further Palestinian territories.