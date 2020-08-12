1 of 10
Passengers ride a car wait at the gate to cross the border to the Egyptian side of Rafah crossing, in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Egypt reopened Rafah Crossing for three days for humanitarian cases in and out of the Gaza Strip, including medical patients and people who had Egyptian and international citizenship. The border was closed since March.
A girl hugs her sister as she cries before they leave the border.
Children wait before leaving the border. Life in Gaza has returned to normal with the virus at bay. Last week, schools reopened normally. Mosques, wedding halls, cafes and gyms are also open.
A boy reacts as his uncle prepares to leave the border crossing with Egypt.
A couple wait to cross to the Egyptian side of Rafah border.
Gaza's interior ministry said people who hold foreign passports, foreign residency permits or emergency medical needs "will be allowed to leave".Hundreds of Gazans had assembled before dawn at a waiting room preparing to exit.
A worker carries the luggage of passengers to a car in their way to cross the border to the Egyptian side of Rafah crossing, in Rafah, Gaza Strip.
A boy looks through a window fence before leaving the border crossing .
Gaza residents holding Egyptian passports, foreign passports and patients seeking treatment abroad were to leave through the Rafah crossing point during its three-day opening,
The dire economic conditions and a poor healthcare system, partly caused by the blockade, also made Gaza especially vulnerable to the virus.Above, a girl looks from a car before leaving the border.
