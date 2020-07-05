1 of 15
Iconic Egyptian actress Ragaa El Geddawy has died at the age of 81 after a publicised struggle with the coronavirus. El Geddawy is one of the most beloved and prolific actresses of her generation, but her rise to fame had been unexpected in many ways.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/elgounafilmfestivalofficial/
2 of 15
In her early years, the actress lived with her aunt, bellydancer and actress Tahiya Carioca, who raised her. Carioca had been an abuse survivor, escaping from life with her brother, who would torture her and enslave her in chains. She raised Al Geddawy and her sister, when the two moved from the small city of Ismailia to the big city of Cairo.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/donia.samir.ghanem/
3 of 15
El Geddawy’s career took a turn when she attended a party in Al Andalus Garden, where a beauty pageant was taking place. This was believed to have happened in 1958. Just around 20 years old, El Geddawy decided to compete in the pageant, impressing the judges and winning the title of Miss Cotton Egypt. In a later interview, El Geddawy said that this title was not based on beauty, but on knowledge and education. It required her to travel the world and represent her country of Egypt.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ragaaelgedawy/
4 of 15
But, something else happened at that party that kickstarted El Geddawy’s career. Director Henry Barakat, who was in attendance that night, took notice of El Geddawy and chose her to be a part of his 1959 film ‘Do’aa Al Karwan’ (‘The Nightingale's Prayer), in the role of Khadija, the daughter of the sheriff, opposite the popular Egyptian actress Faten Hamama. Egypt had submitted the film for Academy Awards consideration in the cateogry of Best Foreign Language Film. Though it was not chosen as an official nomination, it did get an award of recognition from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Image Credit: Screengrab
5 of 15
A Greek fashion designer, who was also at the party, additionally scouted El Geddawy to become one of his models, which, according to the actress, angered her aunt Carioca. “But I had to work because my mother needed money,” El Geddawy recalled.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ragaaelgedawy/
6 of 15
El Geddawy starred in dozens of films, television roles and plays, including the iconic 1993 stage production ‘Al Zaeem’ starring Adel Imam. Though she often took supporting roles rather than leading roles, she was prone to steal the show, both with her comedic chops and her ability to pull off tearjerker moments.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 15
El Geddawy’s expressive and emotive face made it easy for her to tug at one’s heartstrings, but she knew how to drop a well-timed angry or funny diatribe, as well. El Geddawy starred alongside massive names in Egyptian cinema early in her career.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ragaaelgedawy/
8 of 15
In 1960, she appeared in Ishaaet Hob (‘A Rumour of Love’) alongside Omar Sharif and Soaad Husni. The film revolves around young and shy Hussein (Sherif) who falls in love with his cousin Samiha (Husni), who is too busy pining over her other cousin. Al Geddawy played Samiha’s friend.
Image Credit: YouTube screegrab
9 of 15
In 1962, she starred in the comedy drama ‘Al Forsan Al Thalatha’ (‘The Three Musketeers’). The film followed an honourable lawyer (Ismail Yassin) who wrote about his virtues in a magazine, before inheriting a nightclub and having his world turned upside down. El Geddawy played his daughter, Huda, who is in love with her cousin Nabil (Mahmoud Azmy), but promised to Sheikh Fadel (Abdul Salam Al Nabulsi).
Image Credit: YouTube Screengrab
10 of 15
The following year in 1963, El Geddawy featured in the film ‘Al Qahera Fi Al Lail’ (‘Cairo At Night’), alongside legendary names such as Sabbah, Foaad Mohandes and Shadia. It was the first film to be produced by the public sector in Egypt, wherein the Government of Egypt owned the production company.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ragaaelgedawy/
11 of 15
In 1987, El Geddawy appeared in ‘Al Beh Al Bawab’ (The Doorman) alongside big names such as Ahmed Zaki, Safiya Al Emari and once again, Mohandes. The film followed a man who worked as a doorman and hustled on the side as a broker.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 15
In the final phase of her career, she was more likely to be spotted in television series rather than films. One of her final major roles was Enayat Hanit in the successful Egyptian TV series Grand Hotel, which showed in 2016; it was an adaptation of a Spanish TV show of the same name.
Image Credit: Netflix
13 of 15
Despite being known for her down-to-earth personality and always having a smile on her face, El Geddawy often portrayed aristocratic women. Both on and off screen, she could be found dressed up in luxurious fashions and made up to the nines, no matter the age.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/youssra/
14 of 15
In 2011, El Geddawy was one of the victims of Ramez Galal’s Ramadan prank show ‘Ramez Kalb Al Al Asad’ (‘Ramez Heart of the Lion’), wherein he trapped her in an elevator with a live lion standing outside the doors. El Geddawy, known for always having a put-together appearance, laughed afterwards with Galal, as she had been spotted by hidden cameras in the elevator fixing her hair and her appearance.
Image Credit: YouTube Screengrab
15 of 15
El Geddawy was no stranger to Dubai and was often spotted on the red carpet at the Dubai International Film festival, including at the sixth annual Diff ceremony in 2009.
Image Credit: GN Archives