1 of 11
In 2016, Egyptian authorities launched the national programme "Atfal bala ma'wa" (Children Without a Home) with the aim of "integrating" street children and helping them "abandon street behaviour," said Mohamed Shaker, head of the programme at the Ministry of Social Solidarity.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 11
The programme deploys 17 mobile units throughout the country, providing a place to rest, food and games as well as medical, social and psychological support to street children. | One of the mobile units run by the Egyptian authorities.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 11
"The aim is to build a relationship with the homeless children and help them build trust between each other," said Salma Ismail, communications officer at a non-governmental group Bannati. | Youths from the "Children without Shelter" program attend a fitness sessions in their residence at Banati foundation in 6th October City on the outskirts of the capital Cairo.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 11
A social worker shows a homeless child the proper way to use a face mask inside one of the mobile units run by the Egyptian authorities and used as part of the "Atfal bala ma'wa" (Children without a home) social program.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 11
Young people and children who roam the streets are among the poorest and are regularly exposed to verbal, physical and sexual violence and exploitation.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 11
The novel coronavirus, which has killed nearly 4,000 people and infected around 83,000 more in Egypt, has compounded their vulnerability, as the country battles an economic downturn and access to support is reduced due to lockdown measures
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 11
"They are isolated, the population at large avoids them... and their meagre income has been hit hard," said Youssef Bastawrous, manager of the French civil society group Samusocial International, which works with street children in Egypt | A social worker plays an educational game with a homeless child.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 11
The economic impact of Egypt's lockdown measures has stretched already overextended aid offered to street children. | A social worker sprays disinfectant on the wound of a homeless child.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
With the financial crunch, some charities have concentrated efforts on health and sanitation to help children protect themselves against the disease. | A social worker plays an educational game with a homeless child.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
"We make them aware of health issues, we distribute masks and explain to them how to wash their hands," said Samusocial International's Bastawrous.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
A social worker presents a book to homeless children.
Image Credit: AFP