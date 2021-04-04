Dubai: A 35-year-old Egyptian woman has died after mistakenly consuming rat poison that she thought was black cumin, local media reported.
Two of the woman’s children narrowly survived after they also consumed the poison.
According to Al Dustour Newspaper, the deceased was suffering from diabetes and one of her relatives advised her to consume a spoon of black cumin on a daily bases alleging that it would help her control her disease.
Severe pain
Desperate to lower her blood sugar levels naturally, the woman took the advice but mistakenly ate rat poison which she stored in a similar can as the black cumin.
A while after taking the poison, she felt severe pain and was transported to hospital but she died later, while her two children narrowly survived.