Passengers disembark off the first Air Arabia flight landing at Qatar's Hamad International Airport near the capita in Doha. The first direct flights since 2017 between Qatar and neighbouring Egypt and the UAE took to the skies on Monday, following the end of a regional crisis.
The first commercial flight from Qatar to Egypt in three and a half years, an EgyptAir service to Cairo, took off from windswept Doha airport.
It was followed shortly after by the arrival of an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah in the UAE.
The resumption of flights from Doha to Cairo will simplify travel for the large contingent of Egyptians living in Qatar.
Travellers prepare to board the first Qatar Airways flight bound for Cairo, at Hamad International Airport in Doha. As many as 300,000 Egyptians call Qatar home, according to official statistics, but many were unable to travel home during the crisis.
Travellers wait at the gate before boarding the first flight to Sharjah after the resumption of air travel between Qatar and the UAE, at Hamad International Airport in Doha.
Flights between Doha and Saudi Arabia, which has also opened its land border to Qatar, resumed on January 11.
Mustafa Ahmed, 38, an Egyptian technical engineer, said he was "very happy". "With direct flights, life will be easier, especially for families and children, avoiding the torment of changing airports and planes and waiting for hours for transit flights," he told AFP.
An Air Arabia Airbus A320 aircraft is seen taxiing at Qatar's Hamad International Airport.
Mask-clad travellers arriving on the first Air Arabia flight landing at Qatar's Hamad International Airport walk at the terminal.
An Air Arabia Airbus A320 aircraft is seen on the tarmac at Qatar's Hamad International Airport.
An employee of Air Arabia assists a passenger before boarding the first flight to Sharjah at Qatar's Hamad International Airport.
The Qatar Airways aircraft flying the first flight bound for Cairo after the resumption of flights between Qatar and Egypt, at Qatar's Hamad International Airport.
Travellers arriving on the first Air Arabia flight landing at Qatar's Hamad International Airport walk at the terminal.
Qatar Airways employees wait at the boarding counter ahead of the first flight bound for Cairo, at Qatar's Hamad International Airport.
A passenger walks towards the plane ahead of the first flight bound for Cairo after the resumption of flights between Qatar and Egypt, at Doha's Hamad International Airport.
