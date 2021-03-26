1 of 14
At least 32 people were killed and 91 injured on Friday when two trains collided on a railway in southern Egypt, the health ministry said.
The collision in the province of Sohag derailed three carriages, according to the health ministry and a local official.
It was not immediately clear what caused one train to crash into the back of the other.
Dozens of ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transport casualties to nearby hospitals, the health ministry said in a statement.
Video images circulating on social media showed one of the carriages lying buckled and overturned across the track while onlookers crowded around or clambered over the wreckage to search for survivors.
Egypt's public prosecutor ordered an investigation into the accident, according to state-owned Nile Television.
A statement from the railroad authority said unknown people had released the emergency brakes on one of the trains, causing the crash.
The accident comes two years after a major collision at Ramses Station in the capital Cairo killed at least 24 people and injured more, causing an explosion and blaze that engulfed the hall.
People gather around the wreckage of two trains that collided in the Tahta district of Sohag province, some 460 kms south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, reportedly killing at least 32 people and injuring scores of others, on March 26, 2021.
