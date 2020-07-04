The shocking testimonies have caught the attention of women rights groups and media in Egypt. Image Credit: Supplied

Cairo: Posts have flooded social media over the past two days, accusing a young Egyptian of raping, harassing and blackmailing dozens of Egyptian and foreign women, sending shockwaves across the country.

Tens of women have turned to social media, posting chilling testimonies claiming that the alleged rapist, a former student at the American University in Cairo (AUC), had blackmailed them to succumb to his sexual demands. His purported victim included a teenage girl.

“He harassed me, my sister and my friends. H threatened to blackmail us. I was at heart scared of him. I was only 13 or 14 at the time,” wrote a woman on an Instigram account set up by activists to expose the man whose initials are A.B.Z.

The anonymous woman said the man had threatened to publish obscene doctored images of them unless they bowed to his demands.

“He harassed me. He chased and threatened me hundreds of times,” wrote another on the account that has gone viral online. “One time, he threatened to tell my parents that I had sex with him, but I hadn’t done this. Just, he wanted to threaten me to submit to him and his sexual demands,” she added.

The shocking testimonies have riveted attention of women rights groups and media in Egypt.

The state National Council for Women, called on the alleged victims to forward evidence in order to build a case against the man, branded a "human wolf".

The institution also urged the state bodies concerned to investigate the matter and “take the necessary measures”.

In response, the Egyptian public prosecution Saturday urged the purported victims to come forward and officially lodge legal complaints either in person or online in order to initiate an investigation.