Aya Dessouky, public relations specialist at the Giza Systems Education Foundation, packs a newly-fabricated protective face shield, before sending it for use by medical professionals treating COVID-19 coronavirus patients, at their premises in the New Cairo suburb east of the Egyptian capital on April 8, 2020.
Many healthcare workers in Egypt's threadbare hospital system must provide their own protective gear, so when the digital design company started 3-D printing face shields, they gratefully accepted.
The company uses digital printing technology mainly to produce assistive devices for people with disabilities, working in a lab called Project Nitrous.
The face shield it designed can be printed in plastic, cut out by laser and simply assembled, and started delivering the devices to thousands of doctors -- for free
