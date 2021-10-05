Dubai: In an extremely rare case, a calf was born with two heads and six legs in Menoufia Governorate in Egypt.
According to local media, an Egyptian veterinarian performed a 5-hour caesarean section on a cow. According to the vet, the cow actually gave birth to “conjoined twins”, the first was complete with a head and four legs, while the second was born with only a head and two legs, and as a result of the deformity, both conjoined twins had one placenta. The calf is said to have been still-born and its mother died 48 hours later.
Azza Abdul Karim, the owner of the calf, said that the cow was supposed to deliver on time, adding that she and her husband tried to help the cow deliver as soon as the calf's head and feet were out. However, the delivery did not happen as normal.
So, they called a vet to help carry out a caesarean section that lasted five hours. They were surprised to see a dead calf with two heads and six legs.
The owner of the cow said that it died two days after giving birth, due to the deterioration of its health condition and its failure to respond to treatment.
As a result of their death, their mother refused to eat, which led to her death due to the deterioration of her health.