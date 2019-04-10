Police stand guard as students demonstrate in Algiers, Algeria, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Algiers: Algeria’s interim president Abdelkader Bensalah pledged Tuesday to organise a “transparent” presidential election within 90 days as laid down by the constitution.

“We — citizens, the political class and state institutions — must work to ensure the conditions, all conditions, are right for a transparent and regular presidential poll,” he said in a televised address.