Police stand guard as students demonstrate in Algiers, Algeria, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Algiers: Algeria’s interim president Abdelkader Bensalah pledged Tuesday to organise a “transparent” presidential election within 90 days as laid down by the constitution.

“We — citizens, the political class and state institutions — must work to ensure the conditions, all conditions, are right for a transparent and regular presidential poll,” he said in a televised address.

Bensalah, who as upper house speaker was appointed interim president by parliament earlier Tuesday following veteran leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation, committed to hold the elections within 90 days.

