Beirut: Five Israeli missiles struck a residential building in the heart of Beirut on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported.

"Beirut, the capital, woke up to a horrific massacre, as the Israeli enemy's air force completely destroyed an eight-storey residential building with five missiles on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta area," the National News Agency reported.

The strikes come after a day of bombardment in the capital's southern suburbs as Israel fights the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

AFP journalists heard at least three large explosions in the capital.

Lebanon's health ministry said at least four people were killed in the strike in Beirut, with rescue operations still ongoing.

"The Israeli enemy strike on Basta al-Fawqa in Beirut killed four people and injured 23 others," the ministry said in a statement, giving a preliminary toll. Rescuers were still "removing the rubble", it added

On Friday, air strikes on southern Beirut demolished an 11-storey building, as Israel kept up its bombardment of strongholds of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.