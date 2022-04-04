Dubai: A motorist in Saudi Arabia has been arrested for intentionally ramming into other people’s cars, including one with a woman and child inside, local media reported.
A video of the man reversing at speed and ramming into a woman’s car has gone viral on social media. The woman together with her child are heard screaming as soon as their car is hit.
A video of the same person crashing his car head-on into another has also gone viral. The video shows the motorist running way the moment another man steps out of the car to check what happened.
As soon as the two videos were shared on social media, Saudi police launched an immediate investigation into the incident and arrested the suspect, whose nationality is yet to be revealed.
According to Saudi law, motorists who cause serious traffic accidents resulting in death or total impairment will be jailed for a maximum of four years and fined SR200,000 or less or one of the two penalties, according to traffic regulations amendments.
Motorists who cause injuries in traffic accidents resulting in hospitalisation for a maximum 15 days will be imprisoned for at least two years or fined a maximum of SR100,000, or both penalties.
Moreover, if a driver is caught driving an uninsured vehicle then he or she will be fined SR100-SR150. An impounded vehicle will be put on auction if the owner does not show up within 90 days of the seizure of vehicle.