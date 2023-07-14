Dubai: Nasser bin Dahaim bin Wahq Al Murshidi Al Otaibi, a 90-year-old Saudi man, became an unexpected media sensation as he celebrated his fifth marriage in the Afif province.
Videos and congratulations circulated on social media platforms, showcasing his joy and enthusiasm, thereby igniting discourse on love, marriage, and agelessness.
In one such viral video, his grandson offered his blessings saying, “Congratulations to my grandfather for this wedding, wishing you a happy married life.”
During an interview with the Arabiya TV, the spirited groom expressed his deep-rooted belief in marriage as a Sunnah, emphasizing its significance in upholding the tenets of Islam and fostering companionship. With a chuckle, he exclaimed, “I want to marry again! Married life is an act of faith and a source of pride before the Almighty, the Lord of the worlds. It brings comfort, worldly prosperity, and has been the secret to my good health. I urge young people who hesitate to embrace marriage, to embrace it for the sake of preserving religion and leading a fulfilling life.”
Al Otaibi didn’t shy away from expressing his belief in the benefits of matrimony and the joy it brings, regardless of age. “I am happy on my honeymoon. Marriage is physical comfort and pleasures, and old age does not prevent marriage.”
A father to four living children and one deceased, Al Otaibi spoke with love about his extended family, “My children have children now, and I still want to have other children.”