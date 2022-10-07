Cairo: A car, going at high speed in the Saudi city of Jeddah, swerved from the road and ended up landing atop a house wall, Saudi traffic authorities have said.
The car hit an encampment before settling down on the wall, the Saudi Department of Traffic added.
The driver, who was not identified, sustained medium injuries in the accident, traffic authorities said without details. No other casualties were reported.
A video circulating on social media showing the speeding car ended up atop the wall while people rush to rescue the driver.
It was not clear when the accident exactly occurred.