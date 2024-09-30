Dubai: Two firefighters died while battling a massive fire that swept through Jeddah International Market, one of the city’s oldest commercial complexes.

The blaze, which broke out early Sunday morning, devastated much of the market and took Civil Defence forces nearly 14 hours to extinguish, authorities said.

The Saudi Civil Defence Directorate confirmed the deaths of firefighters Akram Jumaa Al Johni and Abdullah Manahi Al Subaie, who died from suffocation while trying to contain the flames inside a poorly ventilated section of the market.

“We mourn their martyrdom,” the directorate said in a statement on X, praising the men for their sacrifice in service.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. at the market near Medina Road in Jeddah’s Al Rawdah district. Over 20 firefighting and rescue units from Jeddah and Mecca were deployed to battle the rapidly spreading flames, which could be seen from afar.

Though the market was empty at the time, the fire caused significant damage, including the collapse of facades at gates 1 and 4.

The origin of the fire was traced to gate 4, from where it spread across the market. Security forces closed surrounding streets and imposed a cordon around the area to manage the situation.

After the fire was brought under control, Civil Defence teams began cooling operations to ensure no remaining fire under the rubble.