Dubai: At least two individuals have been reported dead, and three others are missing as severe weather conditions affect Saudi Arabia.

In Asir, Civil Defense teams managed to rescue a child and recover the bodies of two victims from a vehicle swept away by torrential waters. Search operations are still underway to locate the three missing individuals.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has warned the public about imminent thunderstorms and rain forecasted from Friday until Tuesday. Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution, avoid valleys and water pools, and adhere to safety instructions to prevent further incidents. The Civil Defense emphasized staying indoors during severe weather unless absolutely necessary and avoiding flood-prone areas.

The Mecca region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain, with potential flooding, hail, and strong winds affecting areas like the Holy Capital, Taif, and Maysan. Light rain is anticipated in Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais.

In the Riyadh region, light rain and dust-raising winds will impact areas such as Afif, Al Dawadmi, and Al Quway'iyah. Meanwhile, Madinah, Al Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Najran are forecasted to receive moderate to heavy rain, while Hail, Al Qassim, and the Eastern Province will see light to moderate precipitation.