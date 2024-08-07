Cairo: The death toll due to flash floods resulting from torrential rains that hit the Jazan region in south-western Saudi Arabia has risen to seven, according to a Saudi media report

The dead included a couple who were swept away in their car by flood waters while driving on a road linking the governorates of Al Aridhah and Ahad Al Msarihah in south east of the Jazan province.

Another man and his wife died after the partial collapse of a bridge connecting the governorates of Sabya and Abu Arish, Sabq news portal reported. Other members of the family were injured in the incident.

Later, civil defence teams retrieved bodies of three persons including two teenagers, and a 35-year-old man, who died in a flooded wadi (valley) in Jazan.

Heavy rain continued to lash different parts of Jazan until Wednesday morning. Rainy weather is likely to continue in the region.

The holy city of Mecca, meanwhile, experienced heavy rain, hail showers and strong winds on Tuesday, resulting in damage in some parts.

An online video showed a rain-hit road purportedly in Mecca and cars damaged by flooding. No casualties were reported.

The Saudi General Directorate of Civil defence has advised the public to exercise caution due to unstable weather in several parts of the kingdom.

Flood havoc in Mecca region. Image Credit: Videograb

People were also called for staying in safe places and avoid water accumulations and wadis.

The directorate warned against swimming in floodwaters, citing the risk involved.

The public is also encouraged to closely follow the safety instructions disseminated by the directorate across different media outlets and social media.