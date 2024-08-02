Cairo: Floods in southwestern Saudi Arabia this week trapped and swept away a car carrying a couple, according to SaudWife's Body Found as Search Continues for Missing Husbandi media. The wife died in Wednesday’s incident, and the husband remains missing.

Civil defence teams and volunteers are continuing their search for the missing husband after locating the woman's body.

The flooding occurred while the couple was driving on a road connecting the governorates of Al Aridhah and Ahad Al Msarihah, southeast of Jazan province, following torrential rains.

Witnesses reported that the car was caught in an overflowing wadi (valley). Social media footage shows the vehicle trapped in the floodwaters.

The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged the public to exercise caution due to ongoing rainy weather, expected to continue until Sunday. They advise staying in safe places, avoiding water accumulations and wadis, and refraining from swimming in floodwater due to the associated risks.

Civil defence teams and volunteers continue their efforts to locate the missing husband Image Credit: Supplied