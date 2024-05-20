Dubai: The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Saudi Arabia has issued a warning for thunderstorms affecting most regions of the Kingdom until Wednesday.

The General Directorate urges the public to remain vigilant and stay in safe places during this period. In the Mecca region, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, potentially leading to flash floods, hail, and high-speed downward winds causing dust and sandstorms.

The areas most affected include Taif, Meysan, Adham, Al Ardiyat, and Al Kamil. Lighter to moderate rains are forecasted for Mecca and nearby areas such as Jumum, Bahrah, Rania, Khurma, and Moya.

In the Riyadh region, light to moderate rainfall may also cause flash floods and hail, accompanied by strong winds stirring dust and sand. This will impact areas including Afif, Dawadmi, Quwei’iyah, Majma’ah, Al Ghat, Shaqra, Az Zulfi, Thadiq, Murat, and Wadi Al Dawasir.

Additionally, the regions of Jazan, Asir, and Al Baha are expected to experience moderate to heavy rains, with light to moderate rainfall forecasted in Jazan, Medina, Hail, and Qassim areas.