Dubai: At least one person has died, and several others have been injured following the partial collapse of the Jazan valley bridge, which connects the governorates of Abu Arish and Sabya towards the town of Radis.

The collapse was triggered by severe flash floods in the region.

The National Center for Transport Safety has despatched teams to the site to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse and to determine the causes.

Witnesses reported that sand excavation near the bridge’s foundations contributed to the collapse.

The intense floodwaters eroded the bridge’s base, causing two vehicles to fall into the damaged section. Other vehicles stopped before reaching the affected area, avoiding further casualties.

The floods have also caused several other incidents, including roof collapses of commercial buildings, flooded homes, and stranded vehicles. The Special Forces for Road Security have diverted traffic to alternative routes in both directions and have urged the public to adhere to field team instructions and traffic regulations.

The Jazan Civil Defense Directorate has emphasized the need for safety during these conditions, advising residents to avoid valleys and to be cautious of potential lightning and electrical hazards.

Rain continues to fall across the Jazan region and its governorates, with floodwaters moving westward through central governorates and their villages towards the sea.