Dubai: A Saudi citizen's summer holiday in Turkey has turned into a nightmare after his wife, Rasha Al Sayari, 25, drowned while swimming at a beach in the Turkish city of Giresun.

Her husband, Aida Al Sayari, 30, is currently receiving medical care for injuries sustained during the incident.

Turkish media reports indicate that the couple was swimming at a beach on the Black Sea coast in Giresun when Rasha Al Sayari, reportedly inexperienced with sea waves, drowned despite rescue efforts. The rescue teams' attempts to save her were unsuccessful.

According to Ayeda Al Sayari, the father of the deceased, expressing her joy about the trip and documenting the experience. The family was later informed by Aida that Rasha had drowned.

Ayeda Al Sayari expressed profound grief, saying, "Rasha, may God have mercy on her, was kind and affectionate. The loss of my eldest daughter is deeply sorrowful. It is hard to accept that she went on a trip and never returned."