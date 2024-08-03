Cairo: Hundreds of mourners gathered in Hafr Al Batin on Friday to bid farewell to the governorate’s first doctor, Noor Mohammed Khan. The Pakistani-born physician dedicated over six decades to serving the community.
Khan arrived in Hafr Al Batin in the early 1960s and established the region’s first private clinic. With his sons’ support, he expanded his practice into a full-service hospital.
Recognised for his contributions to healthcare, Khan was granted Saudi citizenship in the 1970s. He passed away in the US last Wednesday after a brief illness.
Saudi Arabia has a history of granting citizenship to foreign professionals who make significant contributions to the country. Last month, a royal decree awarded citizenship to several scientists, doctors, and other experts.