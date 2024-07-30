Dubai: Residents of several villages in Al Qura Governorate of Saudi Arabia have voiced growing concerns about the increasing number of donkeys in their neighbourhoods, calling for immediate action from local authorities.

The widespread presence of these animals has led to significant inconvenience, environmental pollution, and a decline in the quality of daily life.

In the Shabarqa neighbourhood of Al Baha, residents report continuous, disruptive noise from donkeys, particularly during the night. This constant disturbance has affected sleep patterns and overall comfort.

Additionally, donkeys have been found wandering indiscriminately through streets and roads, damaging trees planted in residential areas and diminishing the aesthetic appeal of the neighbourhood.

Situation undermines Saudi Green Initiative

The situation has further deteriorated due to the waste left behind by the animals, which has led to increased environmental pollution.

The waste not only adds to the burden of local cleaning teams but also poses health risks by attracting insects and rodents, thereby potentially spreading diseases.

Residents are urging intervention from municipalities and environmental authorities to address the issue.

They argue that the current situation undermines the Saudi Green Initiative and the ‘Let’s Make it Green’ campaign, which are part of Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s efforts to promote a greener environment.