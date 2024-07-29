Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has reported a remarkable increase in average life expectancy, now standing at 77.6 years, as part of the outcomes of its 2023 Health Sector Transformation Programme.

The enhancement in lifespan from 74 in 2016 is largely due to a series of health initiatives including promoting a walking culture, reducing salt intake, disclosing calorie information, eliminating trans fats and improving healthcare services.

The report also notes significant improvements in patient satisfaction with hospital inpatient services, which rose from 82.41 per cent in 2019 to 87.45 per cent.

The number of qualified nursing staff per 100,000 population has also increased, from 581.6 in 2019 to 733, ensuring better healthcare coverage, which now reaches 96.41 per cent in residential areas, including remote regions.