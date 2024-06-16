Dubai: A Pakistani pilgrim gave birth to a baby boy on Mount Arafat on Saturday, the Day of Arafat.

The baby, named Arafat in honour of the sacred location, was born during the mother’s 37th week of pregnancy, marking a special moment amid the religious observances.

Doctors attending the birth confirmed that both the mother and the newborn are in stable condition. The newborn weighed in at 3.04kg and is reported to be in good health.

Dr. Amina Al Sheikh, who led the medical team during the delivery, said: ”The birth of a child is always a joyous occasion, and witnessing it during Hajj is particularly special.”

The mother, preferring to keep her identity private and declining any photography, is under observation with her baby for further check-ups.

The birth occurred as millions of pilgrims gathered on Mount Arafat, a key site of the Hajj that symbolizes forgiveness and mercy, on Saturday.