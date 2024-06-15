Riyadh: In a bid to ensure pilgrim safety, the Ministry of Health has issued a warning regarding the risk of sun exposure in Arafat, particularly during peak sunlight hours from 11 am to 4 pm.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the ministry emphasized the need for caution due to the high temperatures at the holy sites this year.
Pilgrims are strongly advised to take necessary precautions to protect their health and safety, including using umbrellas for shade, staying hydrated by drinking water regularly (even if not thirsty), following all health instructions and advice, and avoiding unnecessary sun exposure or contact with hot surfaces.