Dubai: Saudi Arabia has launched an investigation into an incident at King Faisal Hospital in Taif where newborns were allegedly swapped, according to Dr. Talal Al Maliki, CEO of the Taif Health division.

In a statement to Okaz newspaper, Dr. Al Maliki confirmed that the investigation is underway ‘at all levels’.

The inquiry began following a complaint lodged two weeks ago concerning the incident.

“The families involved have been contacted to provide DNA samples, which will help confirm the babies’ parentage before they are rightfully returned,” he explained.