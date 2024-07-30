Cairo: Saudi Arabia has identified six essential items that a Muslim inside or outside the country must have to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage in Mecca.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the would-be pilgrim should prepare for the journey by making sure to have essentials in his/her briefcase that will facilitate undertaking the Umrah rites.

These essentials include an ID or a passport, emergency contacts, a mobile charger, a prayer booklet, a sum of money commensurate with the pilgrim’s needs and a map of Mecca and Medina.

Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, is performed in the Grand Mosque, Islam’s most sacred site in Mecca.

After Umrah, many Muslims would head to Medina to visit and pray in the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque, the second Islamic holiest place.

The new season of Umrah got underway in Saudi Arabia last month after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe attended.

The kingdom has recently introduced a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to perform Umrah.