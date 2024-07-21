Dubai: Saudi Arabian Airlines Group (SAG) has plans to enhance the transportation of pilgrims during Hajj and Umrah seasons by signing a deal on Thursday to purchase 100 electric aircraft from the German Lilium Air Mobility.

The state-of-the-art planes, capable of vertical takeoff and landing on flat surfaces, are designed to offer efficient and sustainable transport without the need for traditional airports or helipads.

The Lilium aircraft, which can carry up to six passengers and their luggage, boast a range of 175km and speeds of up to 250kph.

Under the purchase agreement, SAG is set to receive its first batch of electric planes in the fourth quarter of 2026, coinciding with the launch of electric aircraft operations by Saudi Private Aviation Company.