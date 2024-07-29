Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced plans to build the King Salman Stadium in Riyadh by 2029, aiming to establish one of the largest sports stadiums in the world.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Ministry of Sports revealed that the stadium will have a seating capacity of 92,000 and will cover an expansive area of over 660,000 square meters.

Designed to be a multifunctional sports hub, the stadium will feature commercial centers, recreational areas and a series of sports facilities accessible to the public.

It will serve as the main venue for the Saudi national football team and host a variety of significant sporting events and activities.

In addition to the main stadium, the project includes commercial and leisure spaces, a royal box, hospitality suites, VIP seating, and a special section for dignitaries.

The site will also offer sustainable features like cooling systems for the seating areas and the playing field, and a variety of internal gardens.

An innovative design incorporates screens around the upper interior for an enhanced viewing experience, and a rooftop walking track offers views of the neighboring King Abdulaziz Park.

Strategically located in northern Riyadh along King Salman Road, the stadium’s site benefits from its proximity to major transportation links like King Khalid International Airport and Riyadh’s train station, ensuring easy access.

The comprehensive plan also features additional sports facilities spread over 360,000 square meters, including training fields, fan zones, and an indoor sports hall, linked by a 9-kilometer sports trail.

Chosen from proposals by six international firms, the final design integrates with the surrounding landscape and adheres to FIFA’s standards, emphasizing sustainability and architectural excellence.