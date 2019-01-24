Manama: The Saudi ambassador to France has defended his country’s actions towards arresting so-called activists, saying there were suspicions they were foreign agents attempting to harm the country or members of terror groups.
“All countries criminalise espionage and intelligence recruitment. Those who are involved in such activities are arrested and put on trial,” Khalid Al Ankary told the International Affairs Committee at the National Assembly, the lower chamber of the French bicameral parliament, on Tuesday.
“All those who are arrested have rights and at the end of their trial, they will be freed or convicted and sent to jail. Saudi Arabia criminalises sabotage and chaos, like European countries as can be attested in the recent demonstrations in France. There are many activists in the kingdom who have the right to express themselves and to criticise the government,” he said, quoted by Saudi daily Okaz on Thursday.
Al Ankary said that the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is unacceptable and beyond the values supported by the kingdom.
“When the investigation ends, we will take the necessary steps, but this incident should not turn into a political issue.”
On the issue of Yemen, Al Ankary rejected claims Saudi Arabia targeted civilians there through arms bought from France or elsewhere and stressed his country offered huge consignments of food aid to the local population.
“The huge food aid provided by Saudi Arabia passes through the port of Hodeida and is in the hands of people who transfer 85 per cent of the aid, which should be distributed free of charge to the entire population.” Al Ankary accused the Houthi terrorist group of recruiting children and pushing them to their death.
“We want to put an end to the war in Yemen. We never wanted war,” he said.
The settlement of the crisis is linked to a political solution “when Al Houthis accept not to be a militia, but a real element in society.”
The ambassador said Saudi Arabia was keen on improvements in various areas, including women’s rights and freedom of expression.
Saudi Arabia last year signed 42 memoranda of understanding with France and Paris has an important role in the promoting the cultural sector in the kingdom, he added.
“We have more than 220 doctors who received degrees from France, and currently, we have 300 doctors being trained in France,” he said.
Al Ankary brushed an optimistic picture about the drive to empower women in the kingdom.
“In 1962, only four women obtained a BA in Saudi Arabia. Today, 58 per cent of our university students are women. There has been impressive and quick progress to give women their rights.”