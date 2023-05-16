Dubai: In a touching ceremony, a Saudi father received his deceased son’s graduation certificate from an American university in the US.
Al Waleed Al Gharibi, a Saudi student, was tragically killed in a stabbing incident three months prior to his graduation. The ceremony took place amid heartfelt applause from those in attendance.
The American university, where Gharibi was studying, extended an invitation to his father to attend the ceremony on behalf of his son. Al Waleed’s murder occurred on January 23 in a house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He was reportedly lured into a trap by a woman who subsequently stabbed him multiple times, stole his phone, and other valuables before fleeing the scene.
The Philadelphia City police arrested Nicole Marie Rogers, a 19-year-old woman from Georgia, in connection with the stabbing. The court denied her temporary release on financial bail, ordering her continued detention.
Al Waleed, who was studying network engineering, was found by the police with a stab wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death shocked the Arab community and fellow Saudi students in America, who were expecting him to graduate and return home in two months.
According to the owner of the building where Al Waleed resided, he was “a moral person, and one of the best people she met”, adding that she had lost a “wonderful friend”. Al Waleed’s uncle, Mohammad Al Gharibi, revealed that Rogers had been living in the same building and betrayed Al Waleed while he was in the bathroom. Th