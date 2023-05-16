Dubai: Renowned Saudi actor Fahad Al Hayyan and veteran Egyptian actor Mohammad Al Adendani died on the same day on Monday

While Al Hayyan died after a heart attack at the age of 52, Al Adendani,82, reportedly died due to the grief following the death of his wife a month ago .

Born on March 22, 1971, Al Hayyan had a passion for acting from a young age, participating in school theatre, and winning praise and affection of audiences, family and friends.

Al Hayyan’s talent shone in ‘Tash ma Tash’ where he first appeared in the show’s second season. Despite his secondary role, he quickly became a favourite among Saudi viewers.

In 2006 Al Hayyan transitioned to production. He produced and starred in Ghashamsham, a show that ran successfully for six seasons.

However, in 2014, he announced his retirement from the industry, a decision that came as a shock to his fans. He later apologised and revealed that he felt he had been treated unfairly in the industry.

Al Hayyan is survived by his wife and three children. His contributions to Saudi television, both as an actor and producer, have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Meanwhile in Egypt, the entertainment world mourned the loss of Al Adendani.

Born on March 12, 1941, Al Adendani began his career with small roles and a fondness for monologues. He was recently honoured at the Cairo Drama Festival, an accolade he deeply appreciated in a recent television interview.

Al Adendani had an extensive career, acting in 149 films, TV, and stage productions.

His most notable roles include his performance in Ahmad Zaki’s film “El Bih El Bawab” (1987) and the Samir Ghanem-led series “Hikayat Mizo” (1977).

Throughout his career, Al Adendani also contributed to the modern Sudanese Nubian theatre troupe, where he presented Nubian and Sudanese folklore and one-act plays.