Dubai: A Saudi man has been arrested for brutally beating up his wife, causing her a permanent loss of vision in addition to serious injuries, local media reported.
The victim’s sister posted a message on Twitter, confirming the man had attacked her sister with a knife in front of her children and blinded her. She also had multiple fractures in her head and skull.
She said her sister has been in hospital since Ramadan 19 after her husband assaulted her.
The husband was referred to Public Prosecution in Jeddah, police said.
The security authorities received a report from a hospital in Jeddah about a woman who had been admitted after apparently being subjected to a criminal assault with a sharp object.
The Public Prosecutor ordered a specialised team to investigate the case while the children were referred to the authorities for care and social support.