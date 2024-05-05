Cairo: Saudi Arabia imported more than 160,000 cars in the past two years, a customs official has said, amid robust sales in the Saudi market.

The total car imports to the kingdom reached 93,199 last year against 66,870 in 2022, spokesman for the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority Hamud Al Harbi added.

Japan, India, South Korea, the US and Thailand stood out among the main suppliers of cars to the kingdom over the past two years, the officials said, according to the Saudi news agency SPA.

The Saudi car market is one of the world’s biggest. The kingdom accounts for more than half the car sales in the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), SPA reported.

Car sales in Saudi Arabia last year reached around 730,000, of which 30% were bought by women, according to market observers.

In 2018, the kingdom allowed women to drive for the first time in its history, ending a decades-old ban on female driving as part of massive changes in the country. The historic step has boosted the Saudi car market’s growth.

The kingdom has since witnessed a vigorous drive to empower women by engaging them in public life and giving them leading positions in various fields.

Demand for cars in the kingdom has increased, reversing a two-year slump and disruptions in supply chains due to the global pandemic restrictions. Car sales are expected to surge to 870,000 this year in the kingdom.