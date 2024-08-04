Dubai: The Saudi Embassy in Beirut has renewed its call for its citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately amid growing war fears.

In a post on its X account, the embassy stated: “We renew the call for our citizens to leave Lebanese territories immediately.”

The embassy confirmed its close monitoring of the current events in southern Lebanon and reiterated its previous advisory for all Saudi citizens to adhere to the travel ban to Lebanon.

It urged those currently in the country to leave immediately.