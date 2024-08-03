Beirut: The US embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens Saturday to leave Lebanon on "any ticket available", amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

Despite flight suspensions and cancellations, "commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available", the embassy statement said. "We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route."