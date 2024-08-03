Beirut: The US embassy in Lebanon urged its citizens Saturday to leave Lebanon on "any ticket available", amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.
Despite flight suspensions and cancellations, "commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available", the embassy statement said. "We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route."
Meanwhile, the UK government has instructed all British nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately.
"Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly," British Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement. "While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear - leave now."
read more
- Fears of war grow in Middle East after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's killing
- Iran says expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel
- 'Short-range projectile' killed Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, say Iran Revolutionary Guards
- Iran arrests dozens in hunt for suspects in killing of Hamas chief Haniyeh
- US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Mideast as Iran threatens Israel