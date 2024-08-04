OPN GAZA NEW
Amman: Jordan has issued an urgent call for its citizens to leave Lebanon due to recent regional developments.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has advised Jordanians to avoid travel to Lebanon and to depart immediately if they are currently there, according to Jordanian News Agency (Petra).

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed that this precautionary measure is intended to ensure the safety of Jordanian nationals.

Citizens are also advised to adhere closely to directives from Lebanese authorities.