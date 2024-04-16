Dubai: Saudi Arabia is all set to host the first edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum next Monday, April 22, in Medina at the King Salman International Convention Center.
Designed to align with Saudi Vision 2030, the forum seeks to enrich the Umrah and visiting experience in Mecca and Medina, facilitating increased participation and satisfaction among pilgrims.
The event will feature a collaboration with the Pilgrims Service Programme and includes participation from numerous stakeholders including government officials, private sector service providers from the travel, Umrah, and tourism industries, as well as representatives from sectors like insurance, healthcare, housing, transportation, logistics, technology, telecommunications, construction, real estate development and catering.
The forum will address opportunities to improve the pilgrimage experience, focusing on the quality of projects, services, and products. It will also serve as a platform for service providers to understand the Kingdom’s efforts in enhancing the services offered to pilgrims and will feature discussions on innovations in supporting the pilgrimage sector.
In addition to plenary sessions and workshops, the forum will include exhibitions showcasing new services and innovative products aimed at enhancing the pilgrimage experience. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will also announce new opportunities and partnerships aimed at facilitating and enriching the journey to the sacred cities.