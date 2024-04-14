Image Credit: Source: General Authority for Care and Management of the Two Holy Mosques

Dubai: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah warned against the misuse of Umrah visas for purposes other than pilgrimage.

Emphasizing the importance of adhering to the regulations, the ministry clarified that Umrah visas should not be utilised for work-related activities.

In a statement shared via its official account on the “X” platform, the ministry underscored the significance of fulfilling the purpose of the facilitated Umrah trip.

Pilgrims were advised to depart from the Kingdom before the expiration of their visa tenure and cautioned against any attempt to use the visa for employment purposes.