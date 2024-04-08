Dubai: A staggering 2.5 million worshippers converged at the Grand Mosque of Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina for the completion of the Quran recitation during Taraweeh prayers on the eve of Ramadan 29 on Sunday.

The grand event, organised by the Presidency for Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, marked a zenith of spiritual fulfillment and communal devotion in the Islamic world.

To accommodate this immense gathering, the Presidency had made comprehensive preparations, ensuring that the sacred atmosphere was enhanced with religious guidance, educational sessions and specially designated areas for inquiries.

Quran study circles were also expanded to foster a serene environment conducive to worship.

Emphasizing the collaborative efforts with all relevant entities, the Presidency leveraged technology and translation services to serve the worshippers, Umrah performers, and visitors optimally.