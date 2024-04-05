Image Credit: The General authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques

Dubai: If you are planning to travel for Umrah anytime soon, the Al Hosn App is an easy way to ensure you have all your vaccine documents in one place.

On its official social media accounts on April 5, the Al Hosn app posted details of how pilgrims can access the certificates through the app.

Al Hosn app If you don’t have the Al Hosn app on your phone, you can download it from the Huawei App Gallery, Google Play Store, Apple Appstore, or the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Open the app and log in using your Emirates ID number or the UAE Pass.

How to generate the Umrah certificate

- Open the app and select ‘View all’ under ‘certificates’ on the home page.

- You will then see an ‘Umrah’ category under ‘Health reports’.

- When you click on the category, you will see all the relevant vaccine certificates, which you can then download as a pdf document, or share digitally.

The app also generates a QR code, which can be scanned to access the certificate.

What are the vaccine requirements for Umrah pilgrims?

In your Umrah medical file, you should have the following vaccines:

Meningitis Conjugate

Vaccine against meningitis should have been issued no more than three years ago and no less than 10 days before going for Umrah.

Influenza