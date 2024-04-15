Dubai: Umrah visas will now last for three months from the date of issuance, according to a new rule isued by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The change is part of a coordinated effort with the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs to streamline preparations for the annual Hajj season.

The announcement was made in response to various queries on the “X” platform, marking a change from the previous system where the three-month validity period began upon the visa holder’s entry into Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry emphasised that the change aims to better manage the influx and activities of pilgrims leading up to and during the Hajj season.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah advised visitors that the Umrah visa is specifically for pilgrimage purposes and should not be used for employment or other non-pilgrimage activities.

They stressed the importance of adhering to visa regulations, especially in light of recent instances where visas were misused.