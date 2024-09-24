Cairo: Temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Celsius later this month in Saudi Arabia, according to an astronomer.

Mulham Hendi told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV that the anticipated drop in temperatures would differ among regions depending on their location from waterways.

Sunday marked the astronomical start of autumn in the kingdom, he noted.

Thunder and rainfall are predicted to persist in some Saudi areas until Friday, prompting a warning from the civil defence service to the public to exercise caution and vigilance, and shun flood-hit sites including wadis (valleys).

During this period, the holy region of Mecca is expected to be affected by medium-to-heavy rains resulting in floods, hail showers and dust-laden winds.

The Saudi National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) expected medium-to-heavy rains, accompanied by hail showers and active winds Tuesday in some parts of Jizan, Assir, Al Baha and Mecca. NCM did not rule out the possible formation of fog on heights in these areas.

In summer, Saudi Arabia experienced several heatwaves during which temperatures soared to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

In June, the kingdom announced shortening the duration of a sermon preceding the Muslim Friday congregation prayers in Islam’s two holiest mosques until the end of summer due to extreme heat.

Saudi authorities have repeatedly advised worshippers to stay hydrated and avoid heat strokes. Recommendations included drinking enough fluids, avoiding direct exposure to the sun, using umbrellas and performing prayers in shaded places.