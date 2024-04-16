Image Credit: Source: General Authority for Care and Management at the Two Holiest Mosques

Cairo: Sermons delivered at Islam’s two holiest mosques in Saudi Arabia during this past sacred month of Ramadan reached up to 1 billion Muslims around the world via digital transmission, a Saudi official has disclosed.

Chief of the Presidency for Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Saudais added that the state agency had achieved a “qualitative leap” in harnessing advanced technology in supporting its digital message for the outside world in the lunar month of Ramadan that started on March 11 and ended on April 9.

He explained at a ceremony in Mecca that the sermons given prior to the weekly noon congregation prayers on the four Fridays of Ramadan reached around 1 billion Muslims the world over via the Haramain platform tasked with transmitting sermons, seminars, and lectures from the two holy mosques via 14 languages.

Ramadan is noted for intense worshipping. The month usually marks the peak of Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Mecca that witnessed in this past Ramadan the flocking of the faithful in large numbers from outside the kingdom due to a host of facilities recently introduced by the kingdom.

Around 30 million Muslims from inside and outside Saudi Arabia are estimated to have performed Umrah in Ramadan, a Saudi official said earlier this week.

To cope with the influx, Saudi authorities adopted a series of measures to help worshippers perform rites smoothly and comfortably. The circumambulation courtyard of the mosque around the Holy Kaaba and the ground floor were designated for Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan.

Likewise, authorities allocated certain gates of the sprawling mosque for pilgrims’ entry and exit to stave off overcrowding.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, meanwhile, said no permit was issued for performing two or more Umrahs in Ramadan, urging the faithful to make do with one lesser pilgrimage.